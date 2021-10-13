G-Men Nation: Texas Southern Preview

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This Saturday, the Tigers return home to Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, looking to return to the win column.



“It’s about us looking ourselves in the mirror and understanding that we’ve got to do the things the way they’re supposed to be done,” said Fobbs. “We’ve got to find a way to play 11-on-11 football and win those 1-on-1 matchups. That’s really what we’re not doing well right now.”



Two weeks ago, Grambling snapped its three-game losing streak in front of the G-Men faithful. After a disappointing loss to Alcorn State last weekend, the Tigers are hoping to get back on track in front of their home crowd.



“It’s homecoming for us,” said Fobbs. “We’ve got to stay focused and play our style of football and win in our stadium.”



Coming into that stadium is Texas Southern, who after an 0-3 start, has rattled off two straight wins, most recently taking down fellow Western Division rival, Southern, for the first time since 2011.



“They’re playing really good football,” said Fobbs. “They believe in themselves. Coach McKinney does a really good job. He has a great coaching staff and his kids are playing extremely hard. They have a really good plan.”



That plan starts with freshman quarterback Andrew Body. The reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week threw for 338 yards in their win over the Jaguars, and is leading an offense that has averaged over 50 points in the past two games.



“They do a really good job of getting the ball to their playmakers,” said Fobbs. “They also do a really good job of making plays on the defensive end. So, we have to play our style of football.”



That style of football has led Grambling to six straight wins against the Tigers. This Saturday, they have a chance to grab lucky number seven in the G-Men’s biggest home game of the year.



“Homecoming for us is always big,” said Fobbs. “A lot of our alumni and successful people will come back during that particular time, and we’re looking forward to hosting them and having them. Our job is to give them a show. Give them what they should see, so that we can give them something to be proud of.”