Garrett fuels the Pleasant Grove attack

Once again Pleasant Grove is off to a 4-0 start.

Over the last 36 games the Hawks have 33 wins.

When thinking of all that success everyone talks about quarterback Ben Harmon or that super talented defensive line, but many forget about running back Bruce Garrett.

He’s been the heart and soul of the offense for the last four seasons.

He’s averaging more than 100 yards and one and a half touchdowns per game so far this season.

Garrett is already committed to BYU, but what makes Bruce Garrett so special?

Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson said, “He’s a versatile back. He’s extremely fast. He can go zero to 100% on his speed in about 3-5 yards. I mean his burst is special. He’s a strong runner. He’s a 450 pound squatter. You won’t see him get melted too often on a hit, he’s always driving forward for 3-5 yards after contact. He can catch the ball out of the backfield so that adds to the versatility in the passing game which helps open things up. He’s a four year player on varsity so he brings a lot of experience and leadership to the team as well.”

Pleasant Grove travels to Chapel Hill Friday night.

A win would set up a clash of the 4A titans as Carthage will play at Pleasant Grove the following week.