SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s no doubt Garrett Steele likes to talk while he’s out on the ice.

If you show up for a Shreveport Mudbugs practice, you’re sure to hear the captain shouting, chirping and chatting with him teammates. But rewind 12 years ago, Steele wasn’t so sure of his own future.

“Am I going to be able to keep playing sports?” questioned Steele. “Am I going to be able to hang out with my friends normally? It was just a life question I had to ask was, ‘Am I going to be able to still be this normal kid and have this diagnosis?'”

That diagnosis was Type 1 diabetes.

“I was actually on my way to a hockey tournament,” said Steele. “I was eight years old. I was just low energy, and drinking a lot of water. I went for just a checkup and they sent me to the children’s hospital. I was diagnosed that next night.”

“If they’re diagnosed with something their first thought is, ‘Gosh, how is this going to affect me doing what I love to do?'” said Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell. “It just shows his maturity, his ability to be able to handle that and deal with it and move forward.”

But moving forward from that diagnosis, to now playing in the North American Hockey League, meant learning a new way of doing what Steele loves.

“In the middle of practice, he’ll just have to get off,” said Soupy. “That’s when he needs to get something to eat or something to drink or Amy needs to come down and just check on him. He’s maybe out for five or ten minutes, and then he’s right back at it.”

“Say he comes off not looking right, we’ll just kind of look at each other like, ‘Is it time?’” said Mudbugs Athletic Trainer Amy Baker. “It usually just results in needing a Powerade or a quick carbohydrate drink to quick fix it. Then, once intermission hits, we go in, check numbers and get a larger picture to know how to attack it when it comes to the next period.”

“You wouldn’t even know,” said Soupy. “He just handles it like a true professional. You wouldn’t have any idea that he’s dealing with diabetes at that level.”

Even though others may quickly forget, Steele doesn’t.

“It’s a daily battle,” said Steele. “To this day I’m always learning more about it and having talks with doctors and learning more about it. I would just say it’s an ongoing battle.”

However, it’s a battle Steele has fully embraced.

“Nothing’s gonna stop him,” said Baker. “Nothing’s gonna keep him out. He’s always going to battle through. He’s going to be your fighter. I think it speaks to his willing to fight and never give up and not give any excuse to why you can’t do something.”

He’s sharing that exact message to others fighting the same battle.

“I’ve gotten to share my story with a couple of kids,” said Steele. “I’ve gone into the hospital and talked with them and checked up on them. You get to be that friend that they need in that moment.”

A friend off the ice. On the ice, a captain to his teammates.

“It’s really just being by their side all the time, and just being in their ear,” said Steele. “You’re really just by their side.”

“We can learn as much off the ice as on the ice,” said Soupy. “So him dealing with diabetes it’s just been a huge character builder for him, and it helps him be the mature leader that he is. You handle it well in life, you handle it well on the playing field or on the ice or wherever your career path is.”

“You have to roll with the punches,” said Steele. “You have what you have, and you just gotta make the best of it.”

Steele has done just that.

“He just hasn’t quit,” said Soupy. “That’s the bottom line. He just hasn’t quit.”