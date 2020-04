NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3 and 307-pound Ruiz joins an offensive line that has all five starters returning.

The selection of Ruiz on Thursday night comes one year after New Orleans selected Texas A&M center Erik McCoy as the club's top overall choice in the 2019 second round.