3 Keys to the upset vs Alabama

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

How can the LSU Tigers overcome a 28.5-point line, at home, against their rival Alabama??

Geaux Nation Sports Director brings you LSU’s path to a victory on Saturday night & your “3 Keys to the Game.”

Click the video provided for the full story…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss