4-star Baton Rouge standout opens up about Florida commitment, LSU’s chances

Joel Williams, a four-star defensive back from Baton Rouge, committed to the Florida Gators on Sunday. The Madison Prep standout took some time to sit down with Louisiana Geaux Nation to talk about his commitment, what separated Florida from other schools, and if LSU could possible make up some ground in his recruitment.

Williams said Florida is recruiting him as a defensive back, but what he liked the most was the Gators were open to using him in several different spots on defense — nickel, cornerback, or safety.

The Baton Rouge boy chose Florida over LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M and many others (according to 247 Sports).

The highlight of his trip to Gainesville this past weekend? A water balloon fight with head coach Dan Mullen.

As for what he had to say about staying open in his recruitment to Ed Orgeron and the LSU staff, click the video provided…

For the full conversation, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation 30-minute show Sunday at 10pm on FOX 44.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.