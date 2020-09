BATON ROUGE, La. - Last year, LSU's offense had seven returning starters, a lot more than the two they have this season. The Bayou Bengals will rely on plenty of youth, but they do have a freshmen who is already drawing NFL comparisons.

"Arik Gilbert. I haven't had a tight end like him in my coaching career. Some people compare him to Calvin Johnson. I'm not comparing him to Calvin Johnson. I don't want to put too much on him, but he's that type of football player," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said.