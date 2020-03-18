Antoine Duplantis returns home from Mets Spring Training

BATON ROUGE, LA – Lafayette native Antoine Duplantis won’t be spending the rest of March in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Just six days into his first spring training with the New York Mets, Duplantis and the rest of the major and minor league baseball players found out their season’s would be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Today he drove back to his hometown and spoke with Geaux Nation’s Brooke Kirchhofer about how the MLB is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more, click the video provided.