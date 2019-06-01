Antoine Duplantis Ties Eddy Furniss for All-Time Hits Record at LSU

LSU rightfielder, Antoine Duplantis, tied the great Dr. Eddy Furniss for the most hits(352) by an LSU Tiger player over his career on Friday night in the Tigers’ first game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The moment came in the bottom of the 5th inning against Stony Brook, with a 14-2 lead. The senior now has three hits in the first five innings of the ballgame and three runs batted in.

Duplantis still has the rest of the game, plus at least two more to bypass Furniss for the sole lead in LSU history. He currently sits 2nd all-time in Southeastern Conference history, as Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum has 372 for his career and also has more games in the postseason to play.

Should LSU go on to win tonight’s game vs Stony Brook, the Tigers would play Southern Miss at 6pm on Saturday night.

For more on the LSU Tigers and for highlights & postgame reaction from Alex Box Stadium, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation at 10pm on NBC Local 33 and 9pm on FOX 44 in Baton Rouge.

