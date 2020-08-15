Barbaree’s Run Comes to a Close at the 120th U.S. Amateur

Bandon, Ore. – Philip Barbaree came up on the short end of his quarterfinal match to Matthew Sharpstene on Friday afternoon at the 120th U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.

Sharpstene defeated Barbaree 4&2 in the quarterfinals on Friday in another day of windy conditions. It was Barbaree’s third trip to match play in the last four U.S. Amateurs, and he was playing in his sixth-career U.S. Amateur. Barbaree won the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur and was attempting to become only the second player in history to win the U.S. Amateur junior title and U.S. Amateur title. The only other golfer to accomplish the feat – Tiger Woods.

Barbaree will return to LSU in the fall to play with a group of talented golfers.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)