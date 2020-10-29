Behind Enemy Lines: LSU hasn’t seen this atmosphere yet

For once this season, could the environment play a big factor in the game??
CBS 42 Sports Director Chris Breece tells LSU fans why Jordan-Hare Stadium could be a problem for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday.
Click the video for the full preview…
by: Brian HollandPosted: / Updated:
For once this season, could the environment play a big factor in the game??
CBS 42 Sports Director Chris Breece tells LSU fans why Jordan-Hare Stadium could be a problem for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday.
Click the video for the full preview…