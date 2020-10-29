Behind Enemy Lines: LSU hasn’t seen this atmosphere yet

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

For once this season, could the environment play a big factor in the game??

CBS 42 Sports Director Chris Breece tells LSU fans why Jordan-Hare Stadium could be a problem for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday.

Click the video for the full preview…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss