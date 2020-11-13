Brennan Holt commits to LSU, his dream school

BATON ROUGE – Parkview Baptist is the pipeline for LSU baseball with players like Daniel Cabrera and Russell Reynolds playing for the Tigers. Add another one to the list, with senior shortstop Brennan Holt who signed with LSU this week.

Holt is ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Louisiana by Prep Baseball and is also ranked the No. 9 player in Louisiana by Perfect Game. In three seasons, he’s posted a .357 batting average with 60 runs and 31 RBI.

