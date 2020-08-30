Burrow Marches with Bengals for Social Justice

The Cincinnati Bengals joined the sports wide peaceful protest Saturday afternoon.

Bengals players, coaches, ownership and staff marched together in Cincinnati from Paul Brown Stadium to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

“Together, as a unified front, we must identify, address and ultimately end those practices and policies that would deny liberty and justice to all, regardless of race, religion, or creed,” the Bengals said in a statement. “It is time for us all to take a stand! It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities, not only for us but for those yet to come.

To hear from Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow click the video provided.