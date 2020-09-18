Burrow throws 3 TDs in second start but Bengals lose again

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow got a workout in his second NFL start. Cincinnati’s rookie quarterback threw three touchdown passes and attempted the second-most passes ever for a rookie in the Bengals’ 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards, and made a few dazzling plays that lit up social media, including a tweet from NBA star and fellow Ohioan LeBron James.

But Burrow, who led LSU to a national championship last year after transferring from Ohio State, wasn’t interested in any outside praise.

