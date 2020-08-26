Chase, Stingley Named to AP Preseason All-America Team

AP Preseason All-America Teams
Aug. 25, 2020
First Team
Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson
RB – Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State
RB – Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson
OT – x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon
OT – Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
OG – x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State
OG – Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee
C – Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE – x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State
WR – Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
AP – y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue
PK – x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa
Defense
DE – x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DE – y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami (Fla.)
DT – Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State
DT – y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt
LB – y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State
LB – x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State
LB – Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB – Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU
CB – x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State
S – Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia
S – Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse
P – Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky
Second Team
Offense
QB – x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State
RB – Najee Harris, senior, Alabama
RB – Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis
OT – Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OT – x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin
OG – x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force
OG – x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California
C – x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa
TE – Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR – Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State
WR – y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota
AP – Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama
PK – Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma
Defense
DE – Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest
DE – Quincy Roche, senior, Miami (Fla.)
DT – y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California
DT – x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington
LB – Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina
LB – Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
LB – x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern
CB – Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech
S – x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon
S – Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
P – x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers
x – team is not scheduled to play in the fall of 2020
y – player opted out of season as of Aug. 25, 2020
(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)