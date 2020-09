BATON ROUGE, La. - Myles Brennan might have the hardest job in college football: replacing the Heisman Trophy winner with arguably the greatest season in the history of the sport, but Brennan isn't trying to replace Joe Burrow. He's here to carve out his own path.

"It doesn't change anything for me. Joe came in here, and he did his thing and what he did was great. It's my turn now to do my thing and write my own story," Brennan said.