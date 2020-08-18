Ed Orgeron convinced that LSU is going to play this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. – As the LSU Tigers continue opening week of fall practice, Head Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with local media to talk about the current state of his football program.

Orgeron says that since Monday, the team has only had “maybe 2 or 3” positive COVID-19 cases.

Coach O says that as students return to LSU’s campus and begin classes next week, he expects there to be a small spike in cases, saying “Wear your mask. Do the things we’re supposed to do. We’re expecting a spike but we gotta flatten it out.”

As far as the upcoming conference-only regular season, Orgeron says that he is 1,000 % percent certain that his team will be playing football this fall.

“That’s my mindset. I am convinced that we’re gonna play. And I think it’s the best thing to do and I think it’s the right thing. Again, I’m not a doctor, and that’s not my decision. But, yes, I am convinced.”

More notes from Ed Orgeron’s press conference Tuesday:

Defensive End Justin Thomas has left the team, meaning Travez Moore and Andre Anthony will be the starting Defensive Ends.

DB Cordale Flott has been “tremendous” so far in camp

Jabril Cox and Damone Clark will start at Linebacker

Jaquelin Roy “will be a great” defensive lineman at LSU.

Jacobian Guillory has been “outstanding.”

LSU has already started to gameplan for MSU Head Coach Mike Leach’s offense.

The LSU Tigers open the season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday, September 26th at Tiger Stadium.

Here is video of their first fall practice Monday: