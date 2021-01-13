Former LSU Tiger Edwards-Helaire rejoins Chiefs’ practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has practiced for the first time since getting hurt in a game against New Orleans in Week 15.
That’s raising hopes the first-round draft pick can play in the divisional round of the playoffs against Cleveland on Sunday.
Edwards-Helaire had been out with a high-ankle sprain.
The only players to miss practice Wednesday were wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who missed the final game of the regular-season with a calf injury; rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who has been dealing with an ankle injury; and cornerback Rashad Fenton, who hurt both of his ankles in the Chiefs’ meaningless Week 17 loss to the Chargers.
(Story via The Associated Press)