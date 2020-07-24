Former Tiger Allysha Chapman set for Finals of NWSL Challenge Cup

HERRIMAN, UT – JULY 12: Kumi Yokoyama #17 of Washington Spirit fights for the ball with Allysha Chapman #2 of Houston Dash during day 7 of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 12, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer alum Allysha Chapman will play in the championship match of the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup on Sunday afternoon at 11:30 a.m. CT. Chapman, a member of the Houston Dash, will look to help her squad take down the Chicago Red Stars. The match will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, and will be televised on CBS.

Chapman has started and played the full 90 in five of the Dash’s six matches thus far in the Challenge Cup. The Dash most recently took down Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday in the semifinals by a final tally of 1-0. Chapman has been defending at a high level in her five matches registering six clearances and 13 interceptions. She has a success rate of 73.3 percent on her tackles. The Dash have registered two shutouts thus far in the Challenge Cup thanks to Chapman and the backline.

Chapman is one of the most decorated defensive standouts in LSU history as she earned All-SEC honors in each of her three seasons with the Tigers from 2009-11. She became the first LSU player in program history to be named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year with her performance as a senior in 2011. She played in 67 career matches for LSU, earning a start in 66 of those. She led LSU to NCAA Tournament appearances in both 2009 and 2011.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)