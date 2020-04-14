Four Tigers Collect 2020 SEC Swimming & Diving Awards

Baton Rouge – LSU swimmers Brooks Curry , Niamh Robinson , and divers Manny Vazquez Bas , and Aimee Wilson , have been awarded post-season awards or named to All-SEC Teams by the SEC for their performances throughout the 2019-2020 season, the conference announced on Tuesday.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

Curry was named Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year and was named to the All-SEC First Team and Freshman Team for his success throughout the season. Curry made a splash in a freshman season that included three individual school records and four relay school records. At the 2020 SEC Championships, Curry broke school records in the 50, 100, and 200-Yard Freestyle. He became LSU’s first gold medal winner since 2004 after winning the 100-Yard Free with a time of 41.81. He earned the silver in the 200-Yard Free with a time of 1:32.43 and finished sixth in the 50-Yard Free with a time of 19.39. Curry finished the season as the fastest freshman in the country in all three freestyle events. His performance at the SEC Championships qualified him for the NCAA Championships in all three freestyle events.

“Brooks hit the trifecta,” said LSU head swim coach Dave Geyer . “There are not a lot of freshmen that make the SEC First Team. His victory at the SEC Championships in the 100-Yard Free secured Freshman of the Year honors and it is so rewarding to see his hard work pay off.”

Robinson was named to the Women’s All-Freshman Team. This season, Robinson qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 100 and 200-Yard Breast with her swims at this year’s SEC Championships. In the 100-Yard, she finished in sixth place with a time of 59.85. She finished in fifth place in the 100-Yard with a time of 2:08.37, improving her school record time she set back in November at the SMU Invitational.

“Niamh had some incredible performances that put her in ‘A’ Final swims in her breaststroke events,” continued Coach Geyer. “She worked hard this season and overcame obstacles the entire year. To have that pay off with this honor will give her some motivation through this down time.”

Diver Vazquez Bas was named Co-Male Freshman Diver of the Year and was named to the All-SEC Second Team as well as the All-Freshman Team. This season, Vazquez Bas earned the bronze on platform with a score of 393.60, finished in seventh place on three-meter with a score of 345.00, and 11th place on one-meter with a score of 304.30. He was the only freshman diver who medaled and scored more points than any other freshman diver at the SEC Championships. At the 2020 NCAA Zone D Diving Regional, he qualified for the NCAA Championships on three-meter as well as platform. On three-meter, he dove to a total score of 709.55 to finish in fifth place. He dove to a score of 729.40 on platform to finish in 3rd, which secured his second NCAA berth.

“Manny had a breakout freshman year,” said LSU head diving coach Doug Shaffer . “His performance at the SEC Championships was remarkable. Scoring in all three events, finaling in two, and medaling in one has not happened by many freshmen in the past.”

Wilson was named to the All-SEC Second Team. This season, Wilson qualified for the NCAA Championships in two events after a successful start to championship season. At the 2020 SEC Championships, she claimed the silver on one-meter with a score of 320.75, finished in sixth place on three-meter with a score of 327.60, and finished in 10th place on platform with a score of 245.25… At the 2020 NCAA Zone D Championships, she finished in second place on the three-meter with a score of 683.10 and seventh place on one-meter with a score of 565.75, qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Championships on both boards.

“Aimee bettered her performance on every level from last year’s championships,” continued Coach Shaffer. “It makes a coach proud to see the hard work get rewarded with excellent performances at a time when it counts the most.”

“The SEC is recognized as a powerhouse conference for swimming and diving,” said Shaffer. “To be recognized as an elite individual performer by the SEC is a tremendous honor.”

