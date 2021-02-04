Fournette, Bell go from lots of losing to Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette (28) evades a tackle by Green Bay Packers’ Adrian Amos to score on a 20-yard touchdown run during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Leonard Fournette was cut by Jacksonville before the season. Le’Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets midway through. Now both are in the Super Bowl while their former teams combined for three wins this season.

Fournette rushed for just 367 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but has 211 yards and two TDs in three postseason games.

Bell is also a complementary piece for the Chiefs while backing up rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and splitting carries with Darrel Williams.

Neither Bell nor Fournette has regrets and are happy to be one win away from being a Super Bowl champion.

(Story via The Associated Press)