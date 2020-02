Remember 9-year-old LSU superfan Colton Moore?

Colton was able to spend the day with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the team earlier this year.

Well, friends and family are asking everyone for prayers as Colton spends time in the hospital.

Of course when Colton arrived in the hospital room the first thing he asked for was LSU on the television.

Family and friends are waiting for an update on test results and are hoping for positive results in the near future.