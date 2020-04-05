Breaking News
From overlooked to making the Nationals 40-man roster

Geaux Nation

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – Ben Braymer knows what it’s like to be under appreciated. As a senior left-handed pitcher at Catholic high school he only had one scholarship offer.

That offer was from LSU Eunice where he pitched for two seasons. In 2015, he led the country in strikeouts, voted the junior college world series most valuable pitcher and won a National Championship.

After JUCO, he pitched at Auburn University for one season and then was drafted in the 18th round by the Washington Nationals.

