ATLANTA – DECEMBER 01: Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini of the Louisiana State University Tigers reacts to a play against the University of Tennessee Volunteersin the SEC Championship game on December 1, 2007 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A reunion is close to happening between LSU and their former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini?

According to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network, Bo Pelini has been offered the defensive coordinator position at LSU.

Youngstown State coach & former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini has been offered LSU defensive coordinator position & is expected to accept it, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 27, 2020

