Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow issues Coronavirus PSA on Twitter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The coronavirus is affecting people all over the United States.

East Baton Rouge Parish alone has 5 deaths due to COVID-19.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is asking everyone to follow what the government says when it comes to the coronavirus.

Burrow asks in the PSA that you consider donating to a food bank.

Make sure you watch until the end of the PSA.

