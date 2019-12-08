Jaguars total 7 turnovers, lose to Alcorn 39-24

LORMAN, Ms. – Head Coach Dawson Odums said earlier in the week it was time for the Jaguars to play at their best against Alcorn, but that was not the case against the Braves. Southern had four first half turnovers and totaled seven for the game.

“We did not well enough to win this football game. It’s just tough when you get to these points and you’re not able to cash in on them,” Head Coach Dawson Odums said.

The Jags’ loss signals the end of their season and the last game for Southern’s senior, the last players on this roster to beat the Braves. One senior did not regret his final game though.

“It was pretty tough. We had our 60 minutes. That’s why I’m not crying or anything like that. I felt we played hard, and I can just live with that,” senior linebacker Calvin Lunkins said.

