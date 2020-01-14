National Champion LSU Tigers return from New Orleans

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) – The National College Football champion LSU Tigers are back home in Baton Rouge.

LSU beat Clemson in the 2020 National Championship 42-25 Monday night. CLICK HERE for a game recap. The team arrived just before Noon on a bus from New Orleans Tuesday morning.

There will be a celebratory parade for the National Champion LSU Tiger football team on Saturday. Click here for details.

