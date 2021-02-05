Louisiana OMV makes LSU National Championship license plate available Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, Louisiana drivers can celebrate LSU’s 15-0 2019 National Championship win with a specialty license plate from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV).

“The 2019 LSU football season was both historic and unforgettable. We are happy that our customers, the great citizens of Louisiana, can continue to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2019 Tigers with this new license plate,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain stated.

Customers can purchase the 2019 LSU National Championship plate two ways:

The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates at the newly redesigned OMV website, EXPRESSLANE.org. Mail the necessary documents to the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (Attn: Specialized Vehicle Unit, Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896). OMV will mail the plate to the customer after processing.

Issuance of the 2019 LSU National Championship plate is also available through the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (7979 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806), select OMV field offices (Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Livingston, Monroe, Shreveport, Slidell, and Thibodaux), and some Public Tag Agent locations. If an appointment is required, customers should select the “Vehicle Renewals” option as the appointment type.

Residents are encouraged to refer to OMV’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for updates and announcements regarding availability at additional field offices. OMV issues special plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes). Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible. Customers can view a complete list of specialty plates offered at EXPRESSLANE.org.