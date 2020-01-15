LSU Athletics issues statement regarding cash exchange between Odell Beckham Jr., Tiger players

"I put him in my hands, and I raised him to God and said. 'Lord, I know he's destined to be an LSU Tiger," Dwayne Queen, the father of LSU Linebacker Patrick Queen said.

Dwayne and Patrick's mother Mary Sue were already a full family with three daughters, but Dwayne always wanted a son. The Queen's had to try for 10 years before Patrick's birth, but once the linebacker arrived, his father began training him early.