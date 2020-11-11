LSU Basketball signs two recruits on National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has announced that LSU Athletics has received and approved the national letter-of-intent papers for its first signee of the fall signing period, shooting guard Brandon Murray of Baltimore, Maryland.

The 6-5 Murray will play this coming year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“We are glad to have Brandon Murray signing with LSU Basketball,” said Coach Wade. “Brandon is a prolific scorer and shooter. He is one of the hardest workers that I have ever recruited. He is a rugged, tough player on both ends. His ability to score makes him an exciting addition to our team for the 2021-22 season.”

Murray, who was born in New York, but grew up in Baltimore, played at Poly High in Baltimore before moving to IMG Academy.

He averaged 21.7 points last season for Poly High, hitting some 53% from behind the three-point arc and an impressive 65 percent of his overall shots. He was named the Mr. Maryland Basketball for the 2019-20 season by the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association. He was also named the Baltimore City Player of the Year.

He is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN while Rivals lists him at No. 41 at the shooting guard position and the 247 composite rankings post Murray at No. 47 at the position.

Center Jerrell Colbert has officially joined the LSU Basketball program after his letter-of-intent papers were received and approved by the LSU Athletics Department on Wednesday.

Colbert, at 6-10, will play his senior season for Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee.

“We are pleased that Jerrell Colbert will join the LSU Basketball family,” said LSU Coach Will Wade. “He is an elite rim protector that is becoming a complete big man. We are very excited about what Jerrell will bring to us on both ends of the court.”

Colbert played during the 2019-20 season for Cornerstone Christian Academy in San Antonio, Texas. He averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds for Cornerstone.

He is ranked a four-star recruit and No. 31 in the nation by ESPN and No. 6 at the center position. The 247 composite ranking has him listed at No. 46 nationally and the No. 8 center.

He participated in the HoopsFest USA series of games back in late January 2020 in Tampa and was awarded the MVP plaque after scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the final game. He also took part in the Pangos All-American Festival last weekend in Phoenix, Arizona which featured some of the nation’s top high school basketball stars.

(Releases provided by LSU Athletics)