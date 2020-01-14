LSU championship parade and celebration set for Saturday

There will be a celebratory parade for the National Champion LSU Tiger football team on Saturday, January 18.

BATON ROUGE (WGNO/WVLA) – There will be a celebratory parade for the National Champion LSU Tiger football team on Saturday, January 18.

The Tigers (15-0) beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game Monday night .

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at LSU’s school of music. The parade will go through LSU’s campus and end up at the west side of Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill.

The national championship celebration will begin at 12 p.m. outside the west side of Tiger Stadium.

There will be free parking, food, championship gear and also a performance from Parish County Line.

Admission is free so fans are encouraged to come out and honor the team.

For more information about the celebration click here.

As Coach O would say…”Go Tigers!”

