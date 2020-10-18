LSU Earns 1-1 Draw At Missouri

Columbia, Mo. – Freshman Taylor Dobles scored her first career goal in the 38th minute from eight yards out as the LSU soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with the Missouri Tigers at the Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium on Friday night. LSU moved to 0-3-1 on the season, while Missouri registered their first draw as well and moved to 1-2-1.

LSU had the first chance of the evening in the fifth minute when junior Shannon Cooke’s direct free kick found the head of junior Wasila Diwura-Soale , whose header was collected by Missouri goalkeeper Isabella Alessio. Missouri responded in the eighth minute when Julia Cisneros’ header was goal-bound before sophomore Mollee Swift tipped it wide of the net. LSU’s second big chance came in the 29th minute when Diwura-Soale found junior Savannah Mills on the right side of the box and forced a save from Alessio.

The first goal of the match came in the 38th minute for the LSU Tigers. Junior Meghan Johnson found the ball near the LSU box and began the counterattack, carrying the ball across the field and into the final third to find Dobles on the left-hand side. Dobles edged her defender and her shot from eight yard outs was strong enough beat Alessio and find the back of the net. The goal was Dobles’ first collegiate goal, as well as Johnson’s first career assist.

Missouri found the equalizer in the 46th minute just one minute after halftime, after Bella Alessi put in her own rebounded shot from twelve yards out. Shannon Cooke gave great effort and almost cleared the trickling ball towards the net, but was unable to alter the ball’s path before it was too late.

The second half was an end-to-end affair, with both sides getting chances. In the 54th minute, a Dobles cross found Johnson in the box, whose volley sailed high of the mark. Missouri responded with a shot on goal in the 56th minute, with Swift collecting comfortably. Junior Reese Moffatt’s free kick from midfield found Cooke’s head in the 59th minute, with the six-yard header going narrowly above the crossbar.

LSU’s final chance of regulation came in the 87th minute. Molly Thompson played a give and go with freshman Lauren Robles . Thompson was the beneficiary of a wonderfully played through ball by Robles, but Thompson’s shot on goal was turned away by Alessio to keep the score level.

The first overtime period’s only chance was in the 96th minute, when Missouri’s Lindsey Whitmore’s chipped shot hit the top of the bar and bounced out. In the second overtime period, Swift once again was crucial for LSU, saving a corner-bound shot from outside the box in the 101st minute. The save was the final chance of the match, with the second overtime period going goalless and ending the match as a 1-1 draw.

Missouri outshot LSU 19-9, but LSU had the higher quality of chances with six of their nine attempts being on goal. Swift finished the match with four saves to take her season total to 14.

The Tigers welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to the LSU Soccer Stadium on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. CT.

