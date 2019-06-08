LSU falls behind in Super Regional Series with loss vs FSU

The LSU Tigers will have to take the next two in a best of three series after losing to Florida State at Alex Box Stadium, 6-4.

LSU jumped out to a 4-0 lead before even allowing the Seminoles their first hit of the ballgame. In fact, the Bayou Bengals would score one run in four consecutive innings, starting in the second.

In the second inning, Brandt Broussard singled to center field to score Daniel Cabrera for the first run of the game.

Antoine Duplantis would score Josh Smith on an RBI groundout to shortstop in the third inning, Chris Reid with the RBI single in the fourth, and Cabrera with an RBI single in the fifth frame.

The one surprising element in the early innings was starting pitcher Cole Henry only surviving two innings on the mound, despite not allowing a run. No statement was released during the game on the status, or possible injury, to Henry.

In the eighth inning, Tim Becker gave the Seminoles their first lead of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Matheu Nelson. The run would put FSU ahead, 5-4.

In the top of the ninth, Hess allowed another home run to Albert. FSU defeats LSU, 6-4.

The next game is June 9 at 5 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

Todd Peterson would come in and throw 4 1/3 innings in relief, allowing just one earned run on three hits.

