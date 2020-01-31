LSU Football Represents in Super Bowl Again

BATON ROUGE – With five former Tigers in this year’s Super Bowl, LSU will run its streak of consecutive years with at least one player in the game to 19 straight when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.



The 19 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in the Southeastern Conference. Purdue holds the nation’s longest streak at 20 straight years with a player in the Super Bowl.



The list of former Tigers on rosters for either the Chiefs or 49ers include: linebacker Kwon Alexander (49ers), cornerback Mo Claiborne (Chiefs), defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs), running back Spencer Ware (Chiefs) and running backs Darrel Williams (Chiefs).



Alexander will start at linebackers for the 49ers, while both Claiborne and Mathieu are starters in the secondary for the Chiefs. Ware and Williams are both on injured reserve for the Chiefs and will not play in Sunday’s game.



Former Tiger and current LSU Director of Player Development Kevin Faulk holds the school record for most Super Bowl appearances with five, all coming with the New England Patriots. Faulk won three Super Bowls during his 13-year NFL career, also the most in LSU history.



LSU’s 19-year Super Bowl streak dates back to Faulk’s first appearance in the game in 2002.



The following is a look at the SEC streak of former players appearing on Super Bowl participant rosters:



School – Current Streak

LSU – 19 years

Georgia – 19

Florida – 18

Alabama – 12

Arkansas – 11

Tennessee – 11

Texas A&M – 11

South Carolina – 8

Auburn – 5

Vanderbilt – 3

Mississippi State – 1

Ole Miss – 1

Missouri – 0

Kentucky – 0

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)