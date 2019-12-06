LSU football team heads to SEC Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – LSU fans can be heard across the Redstick screaming ‘Geaux Tigers.’

As the LSU football players got on their bus to go to Atlanta for the SEC championship Thursday, fans said they know their beloved Tigers won’t let them down.



“I’ve been an LSU fan for so long and I just love what the team is doing,” Taijh Delahoussaye said.



The Tigers are undefeated and ranked second in the nation. LSU students say it has a lot to do with one man.

“Coach O has got them to really believe that they are the best team in the country,” said Aaron Jackson.



“Ed gives us a whole new energy and we needed that,” said Hagen Brignac. “When he came in it kind of changed a lot, which was good.”



Overall, fans predict LSU will beat the Georgia Bulldogs and they say they’re excited to for what comes next.

“I’m excited to go out there and get another SEC championship and hopefully a national championship,” Delahoussaye said.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.