LSU Gymnastics moves to All-SEC schedule for 2021

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced Monday a conference-only schedule that will feature eight meets as well as the league meet.

“The SEC coaches all came together to talk about 2021 and the necessity to preserve the season,” head coach Jay Clark said. “We felt like an SEC only schedule with the two off weekends was the best way to do that. It gives us some wiggle room for any disruptions and still prepares us for postseason. Our team is excited to get back in front of our fans and compete on Friday nights. ”

The 2021 SEC gymnastics season will be comprised of eight meets per school over a 10-week conference-only schedule, with the regular season concluding with the SEC Gymnastics Championships on March 20 in New Orleans.

The decision to limit competition to conference-only opponents is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the COVID-19 pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals. The schedule will include two open dates for all schools in Week 5 and Week 10 to allow for rescheduling of postponed events.”

The Tigers will now host four meets inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center beginning Jan. 8 against Arkansas. The squad will also host Georgia on Jan. 22, Florida on Feb. 12, and Missouri in the regular season finale on March 5.

The road schedule for the team features meets at Arkansas on Jan. 15, at Auburn on Jan. 29, at Alabama on Feb. 19 and at Kentucky on Feb. 26.

LSU will travel just down the road to compete for its fourth-straight SEC Championship on March 20 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

NCAA postseason is still slated to begin April 1-3 at either Utah, Missouri, New Hampshire or West Virginia. The NCAA Championships will take place April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)