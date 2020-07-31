LSU Gymnastics Welcomes Freshman Class

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program officially welcomed five newcomers to campus with the start of voluntary workouts, co-head coaches D-D Breaux and Jay Clark announced Thursday.

Elena Arenas, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Haleigh Bryant and Olivia Dunne moved to Baton Rouge and began training for the 2021 season in late July.

“I am excited about this class, as I always am when new faces arrive,” Clark said. “This class not only has a great level of talent but also a great level of familiarity with each other and with the expectations of our program. They have been watching LSU and anticipated this moment for a long time. I am confident in their commitment to this winning culture.”

Arenas is a former U.S. national team member and international elite competitor. The Athens, Georgia, native competes for her father Pete at Georgia Elite Gymnastics. Arenas owns top-10 all-around finishes at J.O. national championships, P&G Championships and U.S. Classic. Clark coached Arenas’ mother, Kim Arnold, who was an NCAA all-around champion at Georgia.

Ballard joins the Tigers after competing at North Shore Gymnastics in Mandeville, Louisiana. Ballard is a two-time J.O. qualifier and owns multiple top-five finishes as a level 10 gymnast. She graduated from Mandeville high school in May with a 4.50 GPA. The daughter of Olympian Lori-Strong Ballard, she is also the niece of Clark and cousin of LSU Beach Volleyball player Tatum Ballard.

Brock is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and competed at Gymnastix Training Center. Brock is a J.O. nationals qualifier that will train the all-around for the Tigers. Brock finished in the top-10 of multiple competitions throughout her club career. The powerful newcomer will compete for the squad on any event.

Bryant has won multiple J.O. all-around and event national championships as a level 10 gymnast at Everest Gymnastics Training Center. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native trained under Qi Han and Yiwen Chen. Bryant finished first on vault and bars and second in the all-around at the 2019 J.O. national championship. She also captured the Nastia Liukin Cup all-around title and earned the first perfect score on vault in the event’s history.

Dunne is a U.S. national team member and senior international elite from Hillsdale, New Jersey. She trains at ENA Paramus and has competed internationally at Jesolo Trophy where the team finished first overall. Dunne owns top-10 all-around finishes at U.S. classic and P&G Championships in her career.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)