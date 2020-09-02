LSU Men’s Golf Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 14: Philip Barbaree of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s golf team announced the three tournaments it will be playing in this fall on Tuesday morning. The fall portion of the season will feature competition against only SEC schools at tournaments regionally located in the southeast.

The season is scheduled to begin Oct. 5-7 with the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The event will take place at the host site of the 2019 NCAA Championship, the Blessings Golf Club. It will be a 54-hole tournament with 18 holes being played each day. The Golf Channel will have live coverage all three days of play in the afternoon from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT each day.

“I’m so appreciative of the continued commitment by the SEC, our league coaches, and our university to give us the chance to compete this fall,” LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said. “Our three fall events will give us the chance to showcase our league and university, and we’re looking forward to it.

“You can’t beat having a fall tournament on the Golf Channel. That will give our fans and families a chance to watch the action when they normally don’t have the opportunity to do so. It’s puts LSU and the SEC on the national stage and gives us a chance to showcase our talents.”

Following the season opener in Arkansas, the Tigers will then travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate at the Vanderbilt Legends Club Oct. 25-27. The final fall tournament will be the Jerry Pate Invitational that will take place Nov. 9-10 at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

All three tournaments will crown team champions based off of stroke play with a play five, count four format; each tournament will be 54 holes. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational will host both men’s and women’s SEC teams that week and a combined program champion will be crowned.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)