LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Junior defensive end Ali Gaye told ‘Tiger Nation’ he will “see y’all in 2021” on Thursday.

tiger nation, see y’all in 2021 ✌🏿 #11 pic.twitter.com/Tjw4QDwqK4 — Ali Gaye (@unos1_) December 31, 2020

The junior college transfer registered 9.5 tackles for loss in his lone season, thus far, as a Tiger. Gaye also made an impact on the line with 7 passes defended and an interception.

