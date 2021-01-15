LSU pitcher decides to end Baseball career to focus on Football

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher/tight end Nick Storz has decided to end his baseball career in order to focus on playing football full-time for the Tigers.

Storz, a right-hander from Brooklyn, N.Y., was selected out of high school by Detroit in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but elected to enroll at LSU.

He was a member of the LSU pitching staff for three seasons (2018-20); however, injuries limited his appearances on the mound. He pitched effectively in LSU’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season, appearing in six games out of the bullpen while posting a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Storz was named to the 2020 SEC Baseball Academic Honor Roll as a general business major.

“Nick has the full support of the baseball coaching staff, and he has been a very valued player in our program,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “He’s an amazing young man and a great leader, and we will miss him. But, I’m excited for him as he pursues a football career with total dedication. I hope we’ll be watching him play in the NFL one day!”

“LSU Baseball family, I am forever grateful and blessed for the opportunity to have been able to play for the greatest program in the college baseball,” Storz said. “The memories that I have made over the past three seasons will last a lifetime. It has been an honor to play for Coach Mainieri and the rest of the LSU Baseball coaching staff.

“While it was a tough decision to end my baseball career, I am excited about the opportunity to focus solely on football at LSU. I look forward to watching the LSU Baseball team this season in their pursuit of a National Championship! Geaux Tigers!”

The 6-6, 262-pound Storz began working out with the LSU football squad in the summer of 2020 and made the team as a tight end. He was in the starting offensive lineup for the Tigers’ season finale against Ole Miss, and he played in all 10 games as a member of the punt coverage unit.

(Press Release via LSU Athletics)