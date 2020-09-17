LSU places eight players on Preseason All-SEC Football Teams

BATON ROUGE – Reigning national champion LSU placed eight players on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the league office announced on Thursday.
Headlining the list of LSU players on the All-SEC team include cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens, who were both named to the first team. Stingley Jr. is coming off a freshman season that saw him earn consensus All-America honors. He led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). Stingley also earned a spot on the second team as an all-purpose player.
Stevens, a senior, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019 and he finished second on the team in tackles (92), sacks (5.0) and was third in tackles for loss (9.0). Stevens also intercepted three passes a year ago.
Second team selections include offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus along with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and placekicker Cade York.
Third-team selections for the Tigers include freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.
This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
LSU opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.
2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
JaCoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
Deonte Brown, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Austin Deculus, LSU*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
Ed Ingram, LSU*
C Trey Hill, Georgia
WR George Pickens, Georgia
Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DEFENSE
DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
Malik Herring, Georgia
Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
Monty Rice, Georgia
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
Marco Wilson, Florida*
Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Cade York, LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL Carson Green, Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, Alabama
Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR Seth Williams, Auburn
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB Bo Nix, Auburn
RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Kadarius Toney, Florida*
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL Zachary Carter, Florida
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
Glen Logan, LSU
LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky
Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
Nolan Smith, Georgia*
Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS Christian Tutt, Auburn
(Press release courtesy of LSU Athletics)