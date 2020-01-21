LSU Players begin journey to NFL during Senior Bowl week

MOBILE, Al. – Four LSU players traveled to Mobile, Alabama, to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, looking to impress NFL scouts as their journey to the NFL began. The Tigers’ 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship was still fresh in their minds though.

“I read my goals on my mirror in my bathroom so I see them every single day. I had four goals going into this season: number one was getting selected to the Senior Bowl; number two was going to the SEC Championship and winning the SEC Championship; number three was a national championship; and then, number four was getting drafted,” LSU senior longsnapper Blake Ferguson said.

Of the four Bayou Bengals playing the Senior Bowl, quarterback Joe Burrow was not one of them, choosing to spend time with family following the championship. Burrow’s next potential head coach had positive words on the Heisman Trophy winner’s 2019 campaign.

“To go undefeated, win the national championship, be the leader that he is, that stuff is really impressive. Shoot, they just played an NFL season. That’s what’s really impressive about all those guys,” Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said.

