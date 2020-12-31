LSU puts streak on line vs Florida

LSU (6-1, 1-0) vs. Florida (4-1, 1-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Florida. LSU is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Florida is coming off a 91-72 win at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Florida’s Tre Mann has averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Scottie Lewis has put up 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Tigers, Cameron Thomas has averaged 24.1 points while Darius Days has put up 15 points and 8.6 rebounds.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gators have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Florida has 45 assists on 87 field goals (51.7 percent) across its past three outings while LSU has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 86.9 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25