LSU Ranked #1 in AP Top 25

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees says he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations.

Brees, who spoke after practice on Wednesday, says he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb. But Brees says he needs to see how accurate and effective he is throwing during competitive team drills this week before he knows for certain that his return is best for the team.