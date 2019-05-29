LSU, SEC basketball opponents announced for 2020 season

The Southwestern Athletic Conference will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 16 at the Westin-Birmingham (2221 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd North/ (205) 307-3600).

All ten SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2019 football season. Media interested in covering the event are invited to complete the online credential application. One-on-one interviews with coaches and student-athletes will begin at 10:00 a.m. The upcoming season will officially kickoff on Thursday, August 29, when Alabama State travels to Birmingham to face UAB. On Saturday, August 31, Jackson State will travel to Atlanta, Ga. to face Bethune-Cookman in the 15th annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Labor Day Weekend, Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12 p.m. Details and ticket information can be found on www.meacswacchallenge.com.

The 2019 edition of the Celebration Bowl which features the champions of the MEAC and SWAC will once again kickoff the College Bowl season on Saturday, December 21 at 12:00 pm EST. The game will be broadcast live on ABC from the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. More details and ticket information can be found at www.thecelebrationbowl.com.

About the SWAC: The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams. Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis. Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

(Press Release Provided by the Southwestern Athletics Conference)