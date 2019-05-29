LSU, SEC basketball opponents announced for 2020 season

The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2020 season.
Seven SEC teams received NCAA Tournament invitations in 2019 with four teams advancing to the Sweet 16, two to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four. The SEC’s 15 NCAA Tournament selections over the last two years are the second-most in the nation.
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.
The 2020 @SEC men’s basketball conference opponents have been announced pic.twitter.com/JGwkGkrKCi — Craig Pinkerton (@SEC_Craig) May 29, 2019
|SCHOOL
|Alabama
|HOME
|AR
|AU
|LS
|MS
|MO
|SC
|UT
|AM
|VU
|ROAD
|AU
|UF
|UG
|UK
|LS
|UM
|MS
|MO
|VU
|Arkansas
|HOME
|AU
|UK
|LS
|MS
|MO
|SC
|UT
|AM
|VU
|ROAD
|UA
|UF
|UG
|LS
|UM
|MS
|MO
|UT
|AM
|Auburn
|HOME
|UA
|UG
|UK
|LS
|UM
|SC
|UT
|AM
|VU
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|UF
|UG
|UK
|UM
|MS
|MO
|UT
|Florida
|HOME
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UG
|UK
|LS
|UM
|MS
|VU
|ROAD
|UG
|UK
|LS
|UM
|MO
|SC
|UT
|AM
|VU
|Georgia
|HOME
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UF
|UK
|UM
|SC
|UT
|AM
|ROAD
|AU
|UF
|UK
|LS
|MS
|MO
|SC
|AM
|VU
|Kentucky
|HOME
|UA
|AU
|UF
|UG
|UM
|MS
|MO
|UT
|VU
|ROAD
|AR
|AU
|UF
|UG
|LS
|SC
|UT
|AM
|VU
|LSU
|HOME
|UA
|AR
|UF
|UG
|UK
|UM
|MS
|MO
|AM
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UF
|UM
|SC
|UT
|AM
|VU
|Ole Miss
|HOME
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UF
|LS
|MS
|MO
|SC
|VU
|ROAD
|AU
|UF
|UG
|UK
|LS
|MS
|MO
|UT
|AM
|Mississippi State
|HOME
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UG
|UM
|MO
|SC
|UT
|VU
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|UF
|UK
|LS
|UM
|MO
|SC
|AM
|Missouri
|HOME
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UF
|UG
|UM
|MS
|UT
|AM
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|UK
|LS
|UM
|MS
|SC
|AM
|VU
|South Carolina
|HOME
|UF
|UG
|UK
|LS
|MS
|MO
|UT
|AM
|VU
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UG
|UM
|MS
|UT
|AM
|VU
|Tennessee
|HOME
|AR
|AU
|UF
|UK
|LS
|UM
|SC
|AM
|VU
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UG
|UK
|MS
|MO
|SC
|VU
|Texas A&M
|HOME
|AR
|UF
|UG
|UK
|LS
|UM
|MS
|MO
|SC
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UG
|LS
|MO
|SC
|UT
|VU
|Vanderbilt
|HOME
|UA
|UF
|UG
|UK
|LS
|MO
|SC
|UT
|AM
|ROAD
|UA
|AR
|AU
|UF
|UK
|UM
|MS
|SC
|UT
(Press Release provided by the Southeastern Conference)
