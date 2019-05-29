LSU, SEC basketball opponents announced for 2020 season

Breaking News
The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2020 season.

Seven SEC teams received NCAA Tournament invitations in 2019 with four teams advancing to the Sweet 16, two to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four. The SEC’s 15 NCAA Tournament selections over the last two years are the second-most in the nation.

SCHOOL          
AlabamaHOMEARAULSMSMOSCUTAMVU
 ROADAUUFUGUKLSUMMSMOVU
ArkansasHOMEAUUKLSMSMOSCUTAMVU
 ROADUAUFUGLSUMMSMOUTAM
AuburnHOMEUAUGUKLSUMSCUTAMVU
 ROADUAARUFUGUKUMMSMOUT
FloridaHOMEUAARAUUGUKLSUMMSVU
 ROADUGUKLSUMMOSCUTAMVU
GeorgiaHOMEUAARAUUFUKUMSCUTAM
 ROADAUUFUKLSMSMOSCAMVU
KentuckyHOMEUAAUUFUGUMMSMOUTVU
 ROADARAUUFUGLSSCUTAMVU
LSUHOMEUAARUFUGUKUMMSMOAM
 ROADUAARAUUFUMSCUTAMVU
Ole MissHOMEUAARAUUFLSMSMOSCVU
 ROADAUUFUGUKLSMSMOUTAM
Mississippi StateHOMEUAARAUUGUMMOSCUTVU
 ROADUAARUFUKLSUMMOSCAM
MissouriHOMEUAARAUUFUGUMMSUTAM
 ROADUAARUKLSUMMSSCAMVU
South CarolinaHOMEUFUGUKLSMSMOUTAMVU
 ROADUAARAUUGUMMSUTAMVU
TennesseeHOMEARAUUFUKLSUMSCAMVU
 ROADUAARAUUGUKMSMOSCVU
Texas A&MHOMEARUFUGUKLSUMMSMOSC
 ROADUAARAUUGLSMOSCUTVU
VanderbiltHOMEUAUFUGUKLSMOSCUTAM
 ROADUAARAUUFUKUMMSSCUT

(Press Release provided by the Southeastern Conference)

