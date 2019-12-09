LSU student poses as Heisman Trophy around campus ‘looking for Joe Burrow’

Photo courtesy: Madison Lucas

An LSU student is going viral after she dressed as the Heisman Trophy and posed for photos around Tiger Stadium.

Heard there was a heisman trophy looking for @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/kiamQ8iACx — Madison LuKiss me underneath the mistletoe 🎅🏼 (@daNotoriousMAD) December 8, 2019

On Twitter, Madison Lucas wrote “Heard there was a Heisman Trophy looking for @Joe_Burrow10”

Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to their 5th SEC Championship Title in program history, Saturday, after a perfect 12-0 season. The Tigers will now play the #4 Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 28 in Atlanta hoping to secure their spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Burrow is one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Finalists will be announced Monday, December 9 with the awards ceremony planned for Friday, December 14 in New York City.