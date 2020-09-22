LSU Tigers in the NFL – 2020 Week 2

by: Chessa Bouche

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass the football during a scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Below is a list of former LSU student-athletes who are currently on NFL rosters. Please use the links to view season and career statistics from NFL.com.

Tigers in the NFL
(53-Man Rosters, Practice Squads, Injured Reserve – Through 9/19/20; * Practice Squad player elevated to active roster)

NAMETWITTERAT LSUTEAMPOS.2020 STATS/NOTES
Jamal Adams2014-16SEASWeek 2: Started; 6 tackles, 4 assists, 10 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 14 tackles, 8 assists, 22 combined, 2 sack, 1 TFL, 4 QBH
Kwon Alexander2012-14SFLBWeek 2: Started; 3 tackles, 2 assists, 5 combined, 1 TFL
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 9 tackles, 5 assists, 14 combined, 1 TFL
Odell Beckham Jr.2011-13CLEWRWeek 2: Started; 4 rec., 74 yds., 1 TD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 7 rec., 96 yds.. 1 TD
Michael Brockers2009-11LARDTWeek 2: Started; 2 tackles, 2 combined
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 4 tackles, 4 combined, 1 sack, 1 QBH
Joe Burrow2018-19CINQBWeek 2: Started; 37-61, 316 yds., 3 TD, 7 rush, 19 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 60-97, 509 yds., 4 TD, 1 INT, 15 rush, 65 yds. 
K’Lavon Chaisson2017-19JAXOLBWeek 2: Played; 1 tackle, 1 assist, 2 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GP; 2 tackle, 2 assist, 4 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
DJ Chark2014-17JAXWRWeek 2: Started; 4 rec., 84 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 7 rec., 109 yds., 1 TD
Saahdiq Charles2017-19WASOTWeek 2: Inactive
Season: 0 GP
Will Clapp2014-17NOCWeek 2: Inactive
Season: 1 GP
Lloyd Cushenberry2016-19DENCWeek 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
Clyde Edwards-Helaire2017-19KCRBWeek 2: Started; 10 rush, 38 yds., 6 rec., 32 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 35 rush, 176 yds., 6 rec., 32 yds., 1 TD (27) 
Blake Ferguson2015-19MIALSWeek 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
Reid Ferguson2012-15BUFLSWeek 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
Leonard Fournette2014-16TAMRBWeek 2: Played; 12 rush, 103 yds., 4 rec., 13 yds., 2 TD (47)
Season: 2 GP; 17 rush, 108 yds., 5 rec., 27 yds., 2 TD (47)
Kristian Fulton2016-19TENCBWeek 2: Played; 3 tackles, 3 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
Season: 2 GP; 6 tackles, 1 assist, 7 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
Russell Gage2014-17ATLWRWeek 2: Started; 6 rec., 46 yds., 1 TD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 15 rec., 160 yds., 1 TD
Davon Godchaux2014-16MIADTWeek 2: Started; 3 tackles, 3 assists, 6 combined, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 6 tackles, 3 assists, 9 combined, 1 QBH
Cyril Grayson *2012-16TAMWRActivated from Practice Squad, 9/19/20
Week 2: Played
Season: 1 GP
Jerald Hawkins2012-15PITOTWeek 2: Active, Did Not Play
Season: 0 GP
Donte Jackson2015-17CARCBWeek 2: Started; 1 tackle, 2 assists, 3 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 1 tackle, 2 assists, 3 combined, 1 INT, 1 PD
Justin Jefferson2017-19MINWRWeek 2: Played; 3 rec., 44 yds.
Season: 2 GP; 5 rec., 70 yds.
Deion Jones2012-15ATLLBWeek 2: Started; 1 tackle, 5 assists, 6 combined, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 7 tackles, 8 assists, 15 combined, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH
Arden Key2015-17LVDEWeek 2: Played; 1 QBH
Season: 2 GP; 1 assist, 1 combined, 1 QBH
Jarvis Landry2011-13CLEWRWeek 2: Started; 3 rec., 46 yds.
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 8 rec., 107 yds
Rashard Lawrence2016-19ARIDTWeek 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
Damien Lewis2018-19SEAOGWeek 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
Tyrann Mathieu2010-11KCDBWeek 2: Started; 1 tackle, 4 assists, 5 combined, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 9 Tackles, 4 assists, 5 combined, 2 QBH
Jalen Mills2012-15PHIFSWeek 2: Started; 5 tackles, 1 assist, 6 combined
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 9 tackles, 2 assist, 11 combined
Barkevious Mingo2010-12CHILBWeek 2: Started; 2 tackles, 2 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 5 tackles, 1 assist, 6 combined, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
Kevin Minter2009-12TAMLBWeek 2: Played
Season: 2 GP
Foster Moreau2015-18LVTEWeek 2: Played; 1 rec., 31 yds.
Season: 2 GP; 1 rec., 31 yds.
Patrick Peterson2008-10ARICB/RSWeek 2: Started; 1 tackle, 1 combined
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 1 tackle, 1 combined
Jacob Phillips2017-19CLELBWeek 2: Inactive
Season: 1 GS, 1 GP; 1 tackle, 1 combined
Ethan Pocic2013-16SEACWeek 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
Patrick Queen2017-19BALLBWeek 2: Started; 7 tackles, 2 assists, 9 combined, 1 QBH
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 11 tackles, 6 assists, 17 combined, 1 sack, 2 QBH, 1 forced fumble
Duke Riley2013-16PHILBWeek 2: Played
Season: 2 GP; 3 tackles, 3 assists, 6 combined, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH
Trai Turner2011-13LACOGWeek 2: Started
Season: 1 GS, 2 GP
Devin White2016-18TAMLBWeek 2: Started; 11 tackles, 4 assists, 15 combined, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 PD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 17 tackles, 9 assists, 26 combined, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 PD
Tre’Davious White2013-16BUFCBWeek 2: Started; 4 tackles, 4 combined, 2 PD
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP; 4 tackles, 4 combined, 3 PD
Andrew Whitworth2002-05LAROTWeek 2: Started
Season: 2 GS, 2 GP
Darrel Williams2014-17KCRBWeek 2: Played; 1 rec., 12 yds.
Season: 2 GP; 7 rush, 23 yds.; 3 rec., 19 yds.
Greedy Williams2016-18CLECBWeek 2: Inactive
Season: 0 GP
Practice Squad (16 per team in 2020-21; * indicates protected player)
John Battle2014-18PITSSigned to Practice Squad, 9/18/20
Tashawn Bower2013-16NEDESigned to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
Derrick Dillon2015-19NYGWRSigned to Practice Squad, 9/16/20
Danny Etling2016-17SEAQBSigned to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
Breiden Fehoko2017-19LACDTSigned to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
Frank Herron2013-17DETDLSigned to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
Rashard Robinson2013-14DALCBSigned to Practice Squad, 9/15/20
Stephen Sullivan2016-19SEATESigned to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
Kevin Toliver II2015-17DENDBSigned to Practice Squad, 9/8/20
Badara Traore2018-19CHIOTSigned to Practice Squad, 9/6/20
PUP/Injured Reserve
La’el Collins2011-14DALOTPlaced on IR, 9/6/20
Grant Delpit2017-19CLESPlaced on IR
Danielle Hunter2012-14MINDEPlaced on IR, 9/9/20
Thaddeus Moss2017-19WASTEPlayed on IR
Al Woods2006-09JAXDTPlaced on IR, COVID-19 Opt-Out
Free Agents (on 2019-20 roster)
Kendell Beckwith2013-16LBWaived by TAM, 7/29/20
Alfred Blue2010-13RBReleased by JAX, 10/28/19
Morris Claiborne2009-11CBFree Agent (previously KC)
Michael Divinity2016-19LBWaived by TAM, 9/6/20
Dillon Gordon2012-15OTFree Agent (previously CAR)
Derrius Guice2015-17RBReleased by WAS, 8/8/20
Jeremy Hill2012-13RBReleased by LV, 8/5/20
Adrian Magee2015-19OLWaived by NO, 8/3/20
Eric Reid2010-12SFree Agent (previously CAR)
Russell Shepard2009-12WRFree Agent (previously NYG)
Corey Thompson2012-17LBWaived (inj.) by BUF, 9/6/20
Spencer Ware2010-12RB Free Agent (previously KC)

^ Restricted free agent
UFA – Unrestricted Free Agent
+ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list
* Practice squad
** Injured Reserve (including Designated to Return list)
*** Non-Football Injured Reserve
^ Reserve/Future contracts
# Suspended

