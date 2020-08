ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers leads his team onto the field before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The LSU Tigers will face off with Mississippi State in Death Valley for their season opener on September 26.

That’s the word from the Southeastern Conference early Monday afternoon, releasing the first week of matchups for the 2020 football season.

🚨 WEEK 1 IN THE SEC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fn85XUvsih — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 17, 2020

The full LSU schedule is to be released at 6 pm.

More details will be available later.

