LSU to hold Spring Game at Southern’s Mumford Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The LSU Tigers will hold the 2020 Spring Game at Southern’s AW Mumford Stadium, a change due to the turf replacement inside Tiger Stadium this offseason.

The Bayou Bengals will take the field at Southern’s artificial turf field on April 18th.

According to Southern’s website, the stadium holds 28,500 fans.

In 2018, an estimated 22,000 fans packed Death Valley to see the LSU Spring Game, while 2019 saw a dip in attendance.

However, after winning the National Championship this January, numbers could be back on the rise.

