LSU Track & Field Has 21 Athletes Named All-Americans

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program had 21 athletes named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Americans from the indoor season on Tuesday afternoon.

The LSU women had an NCAA-leading 12 women earn All-America awards alongside the Arkansas women, who had 12 as well. The LSU men had nine All-Americans. LSU’s 21 athletes combined for a total of 29 All-America awards, which ranked as the second most in the NCAA behind Arkansas’ 31.

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Committee adopted the following criteria. Any individual that earned a spot at the national meet was named an All-American, and all individuals that were scheduled to compete as a member of a relay are All-Americans.

Below is the full list of LSU athletes earning USTFCCCA All-America honors for the 2020 indoor season. Alongside their name you will find their event and national ranking going into the NCAA Indoor Championships. Amber Anning , Thelma Davies , Brittley Humphrey , Symone Mason , JuVaughn Harrison , Terrance Laird , Dylan Peebles , and Tyler Terry all earned two All-America awards apiece.

Terrance Laird (Jr.) – 200m Dash – 20.43 – No. 1

Tonea Marshall (Sr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.88* – No. 1

JuVaughn Harrison – Long Jump – 26′ 7.25″ (8.11m) – No. 2

Abby O’Donoghue (Jr.) – High Jump – 6′ 2.25″ (1.89m) – No. 2

JuVaughn Harrison – High Jump – 7′ 5.75″ (2.28m) – No. 3

Rayvon Grey – Long Jump – 26′ 6.50″ (8.09m) – No. 3

Eric Edwards Jr. (So.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.61 – No. 3

Alia Armstrong (Fr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.95 – No. 3

Symone Mason (Jr.) – 200m Dash – 22.76 – No. 4

Thelma Davies (Fr.) – 200m Dash – 22.80 – No. 5

Nyagoa Bayak (Fr.) – High Jump – 5′ 11.50″ (1.82m) – No. 6

Lisa Gunnarsson (Jr.) – Pole Vault – 14′ 7.50″ (4.46m) – No. 6

4x400m Relay (Women) – 3:31.23 – No. 6 – Symone Mason , Kiya Oviosun , Brittley Humphrey , Amber Anning

4x400m Relay (Men) – 3:06.24 – No. 6 – Dylan Peebles , Terrance Laird , Dorian Camel , Tyler Terry

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800m Run – 2:04.59 – No. 7

Dylan Peebles (Sr.) – 200m Dash – 20.74 – No. 8

Mercy Abire (Sr.) – Long Jump – 21′ 1.50″ (6.44m) – No. 8

Damion Thomas (Jr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.68 – No. 9

Akanni Hislop (Sr.) – 200m Dash – 20.76 – No. 10

Tyler Terry (Sr.) – 400m Dash – 46.01 – No. 10

Amber Anning (Fr.) – 400m Dash – 52.22 – No. 10

Brittley Humphrey (Sr.) – 60m Hurdles – 8.09 – No. 12

Thelma Davies (Fr.) – 60m Dash – 7.23 – No. 14

The full list of All-Americans can be found at ustfccca.org

